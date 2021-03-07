ProShare Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.