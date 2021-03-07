ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 12,358 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $120,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

