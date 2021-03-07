ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $44,617,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

HUBB stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $183.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.