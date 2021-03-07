ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $41.38 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.42, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $215,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,618.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,600 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

