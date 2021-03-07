ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,806 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 213.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

KURA opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

