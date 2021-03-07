ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

