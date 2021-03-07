Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

