Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Up 5.8%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.04. 805,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 943,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESPR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

