Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,442 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of American Public Education worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $517.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

