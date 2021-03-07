Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AIT opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 187.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $91.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

