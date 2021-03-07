Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.
About Agricultural Bank of China
