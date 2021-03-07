Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to Buy at Erste Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMADY opened at $72.72 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

