CIBC Increases AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $34.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

