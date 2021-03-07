People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Raised to $19.75

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

