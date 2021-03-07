Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AVASF opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Avast has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

