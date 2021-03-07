Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AVASF opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Avast has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

