Morgan Stanley Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $166.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.44.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

