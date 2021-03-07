Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 658,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 650,114 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 358,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.52 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

