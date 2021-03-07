OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

OGE stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

