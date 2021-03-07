Stephen S. Thompson Sells 13,187 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89.
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
