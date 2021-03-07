Stephen S. Thompson Sells 13,187 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

