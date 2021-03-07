Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 68,828 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,828 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Casella Waste Systems worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,196. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

