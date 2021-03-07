Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 4,896 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,459.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL opened at $149.00 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.93.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.