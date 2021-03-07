65,914 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of New Gold by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,463,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.60 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

