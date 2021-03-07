Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of SBS stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.