Profund Advisors LLC Invests $155,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.