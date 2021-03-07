10,177 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

INN stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

