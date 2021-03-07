Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 547,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,392,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

