Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $47.50 at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Regency Centers by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.