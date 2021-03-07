Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSPR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $318.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

