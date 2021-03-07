The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $230.00 at Citigroup

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.65.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,737,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $160,668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 265,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 58.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.