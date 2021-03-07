Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAT. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.40.

CAT stock opened at $220.16 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,571,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

