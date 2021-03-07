BlackRock Inc. Has $163.60 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $163,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,391,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 97,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

