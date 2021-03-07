Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,700.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $30,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

