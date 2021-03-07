SVB Leerink Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $294.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.15. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

