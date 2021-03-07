T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.35 and last traded at $124.68. Approximately 7,942,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,804,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.61.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.