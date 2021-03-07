Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.71. 1,043,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 885,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 98,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.