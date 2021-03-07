Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.34. 476,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,201,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 6.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

