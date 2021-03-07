Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Expands By 54.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.