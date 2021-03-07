BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLU shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of BLU opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

