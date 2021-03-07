Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $60.90 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

