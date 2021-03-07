BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get BELIMO alerts:

BELIMO stock opened at $7,399.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,339.14. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $7,399.99 and a 12 month high of $8,550.00.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.