Desjardins Increases Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $9.75

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

CMLEF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CMLEF opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.