Desjardins Increases Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $9.75

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

CMLEF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

CMLEF opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

