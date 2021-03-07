Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.18 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.