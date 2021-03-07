Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZLMY. HSBC downgraded Swiss Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

