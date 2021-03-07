Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

