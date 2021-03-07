Prudential PLC Sells 650,175 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650,175 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

