Prudential PLC Sells 51,343 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,343 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $40,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.