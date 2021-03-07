Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,320 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1319 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.96.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

