Prudential PLC Sells 1,492,322 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,492,322 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $48,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after buying an additional 1,060,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after buying an additional 153,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.