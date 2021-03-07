SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 3,257,982 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,485 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.68 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

