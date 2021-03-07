Aperio Group LLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 531,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -468.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

